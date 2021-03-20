UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Soyuz-2 Carrier Rocket From Baikonur Cosmodrome Postponed To Sunday - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

Launch of Soyuz-2 Carrier Rocket From Baikonur Cosmodrome Postponed to Sunday - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center has been postponed until Sunday, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' chief, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There was a power surge and we decided not to risk it [the launch]," Rogozin said.

The Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with Fregat booster is expected to bring 38 satellites from 18 countries into low-Earth orbit.

