Malaysia Calls On Meta And TikTok To Enhance Platform Monitoring
Published April 09, 2024
In a joint statement by the communications regulator and Malaysian police, the government refers 51,638 cases to social media platforms, including Meta and TikTok, for further action in the first quarter of 2024.
KUALA LUMPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2024) Malaysia urged Facebook operator Meta (META.O) and short video service TikTok to intensify monitoring on their platforms, citing a surge in harmful social media content reported this year.
According to a joint statement by the communications regulator and Malaysian police, the government referred 51,638 cases to social media platforms, including Meta and TikTok, for further action in the first quarter of 2024. This marks a significant increase from the 42,904 cases reported throughout the entirety of last year.
While the specific types of content were not disclosed, the agencies emphasized the need to combat the dissemination of harmful online content, particularly those concerning sensitive topics like race, religion, and royalty.
Additionally, Meta and TikTok were urged to address content related to coordinated inauthentic behavior, financial scams, and illegal online gambling.
Recent months have seen Malaysia intensify scrutiny of online content, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's administration facing criticism for allegedly compromising on its commitment to safeguard free speech. However, the government has refuted accusations of stifling diverse viewpoints, citing the need to protect users from online harm.
In Malaysia, issues surrounding race and religion are particularly delicate, given its predominantly Muslim ethnic Malay majority alongside significant ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. The country also enforces laws against seditious remarks or insults directed at its monarchy.
Data released by Meta and TikTok last year revealed a record number of social media posts and accounts being restricted in Malaysia during the first half of 2023, coinciding with a rise in government requests for content removal.
