OPPO Unveils A58 Smartphone, Set to Redefine Mobile Experience in Pakistan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) OPPO, a global technology leader, unveils the highly anticipated OPPO A58 smartphone, set to redefine the mobile experience in Pakistan. Available for pre-order at all OPPO platforms, the A58 promises to set new benchmarks in performance, design, and user experience.

Cutting-Edge Features: Designed for tech-savvy consumers, the OPPO A58 boasts a 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight Display and upgraded Dual Stereo Speakers, delivering an immersive entertainment experience. With 33W SUPERVOOC charging, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, and ColorOS 13.1, the A58 blends style with excellent battery life and reliable performance for dynamic lifestyles.

Performance Redefined: Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 platform and 8GB RAM, the A58 offers ample memory and storage space. The RAM expansion technology doubles capacity to 8GB, ensuring smooth multitasking.

Captivating Display and Design: Featuring a 6.

72-inch FHD+ Sunlight Display with a 2400×1080 resolution and support for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, the A58 provides vibrant visuals. Available in Glowing Black and Dazzling Green, the smartphone's sleek design weighs 192g and measures 7.99 mm for a comfortable grip.

Impressive Camera System: Capture life's moments with clarity using the 50 MP AI Camera, 2 MP Portrait Camera, and 8 MP front-facing camera. The A58 delivers stunning selfies and enhanced video call quality.

Battery and Charger: With a 5000mAh battery, users enjoy 32 hours of calls, 16 hours of YouTube, or 5 hours of PUBG on a single charge. The 33W SUPERVOOC flash charge ensures a full charge in 75 minutes, making quick 5-minute charges equivalent to 3.39 hours of calls.

Pre-Order Details: Secure the OPPO A58 at PKR 56,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. Pre-order now. Elevate your smartphone experience with the fully upgraded, fully leading OPPO A58 today!