- Home
- Technology
- News
- Over 14,000 Livestock Department employees’ profiles digitized via PITB developed Human Resource M ..
Over 14,000 Livestock Department Employees’ Profiles Digitized Via PITB Developed Human Resource Management System
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM
More than 14,000 employee profiles have been digitized through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to maintain accurate information of Livestock Department employees including their profiles, skills, postings and performance records
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) More than 14,000 employee profiles have been digitized through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to maintain accurate information of Livestock Department employees including their profiles, skills, postings and performance records.
This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
It was informed in the meeting that transfer and posting notifications have been issued to more than 7,000 employees under the HRMS system so far.
In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the data of livestock employees has been secured through the Human Resource Management Information System, through which the human resource affairs of the staff can be carried out in an efficient manner.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Technology
-
50MP is Better than 200MP?2 minutes ago
-
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”1 day ago
-
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCharge1 day ago
-
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today2 days ago
-
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector4 days ago
-
Awais Leghari felicitates nation on launching of 1st lunar mission ‘ICUBE-Q’5 days ago
-
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.6 days ago
-
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge6 days ago
-
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program8 days ago
-
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartphone8 days ago
-
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province11 days ago
-
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi11 days ago