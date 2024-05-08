Open Menu

Over 14,000 Livestock Department Employees’ Profiles Digitized Via PITB Developed Human Resource Management System

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

More than 14,000 employee profiles have been digitized through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to maintain accurate information of Livestock Department employees including their profiles, skills, postings and performance records

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

It was informed in the meeting that transfer and posting notifications have been issued to more than 7,000 employees under the HRMS system so far.

In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the data of livestock employees has been secured through the Human Resource Management Information System, through which the human resource affairs of the staff can be carried out in an efficient manner.

