Open Menu

Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched In Pakistan

Daniyal Sohail Published February 22, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan

Sazgar Engineering, one of Pakistan's leading car manufacturers, has partnered with Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motors (GWM) to introduce their latest innovation in the automotive industry, the electric vehicle ORA 3

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Sazgar Engineering, one of Pakistan's leading car manufacturers, has partnered with Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motors (GWM) to introduce their latest innovation in the automotive industry, the electric vehicle ORA 3.

This collaboration aims to revolutionize the Pakistani market by offering sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

With cars being the Primary mode of transportation in Pakistan and gasoline prices continuously rising due to global oil price hikes, there's a clear and urgent need for alternative energy solutions, CEN reported.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) seem to be the perfect fit. Sazgar Engineering has set the price of the ORA 3 at Rs 8.99 million, making it an attractive option for consumers looking to embrace NEVs. The company has announced that bookings for this groundbreaking vehicle will open in the coming days, with an initial booking price of Rs 5 million.

Pakistan is catching a ride on the global NEVs boom.

Last year, global sales of NEVs reached approximately 14.61 million units, representing a 38% year-on-year growth. Among them, China accounted for 9.495 million units of NEV sales, capturing a 65% market share in the global market.

A number of Chinese companies such as BAIC, Changan, JAC Motors, Great Wall Motors, MG, FAW, and Chery automobile have established their presence and even formed joint ventures in Pakistan, driving the new energy vehicles industry in the country towards intelligence and electrification.

"As Sazgar takes the lead in embracing electric mobility in Pakistan, we are proud to set new standards and contribute to the collective effort in combating climate change," said the representative from Sazgar.Â

This partnership opens doors for technological advancements and knowledge sharing, enabling the local auto industry to embrace sustainability and cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company Oil Vehicles Vehicle Car Lead Price Market From Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items

Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items

5 minutes ago
 Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, s ..

Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 450

5 minutes ago
 3 cops suspended over accused escape

3 cops suspended over accused escape

5 minutes ago
 KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals

KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker ..

Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final

10 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan ..

Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas

10 minutes ago
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive

DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive

4 minutes ago
 Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birt ..

Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of ..

4 minutes ago
 FCCI demands completion of IP gasline

FCCI demands completion of IP gasline

4 minutes ago
 UAF VC says best facilities being provided for spo ..

UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion

5 minutes ago
 1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made wit ..

1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists

5 minutes ago
 Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in m ..

Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology