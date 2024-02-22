Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched In Pakistan
Daniyal Sohail Published February 22, 2024 | 08:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Sazgar Engineering, one of Pakistan's leading car manufacturers, has partnered with Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motors (GWM) to introduce their latest innovation in the automotive industry, the electric vehicle ORA 3.
This collaboration aims to revolutionize the Pakistani market by offering sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.
With cars being the Primary mode of transportation in Pakistan and gasoline prices continuously rising due to global oil price hikes, there's a clear and urgent need for alternative energy solutions, CEN reported.
New energy vehicles (NEVs) seem to be the perfect fit. Sazgar Engineering has set the price of the ORA 3 at Rs 8.99 million, making it an attractive option for consumers looking to embrace NEVs. The company has announced that bookings for this groundbreaking vehicle will open in the coming days, with an initial booking price of Rs 5 million.
Pakistan is catching a ride on the global NEVs boom.
Last year, global sales of NEVs reached approximately 14.61 million units, representing a 38% year-on-year growth. Among them, China accounted for 9.495 million units of NEV sales, capturing a 65% market share in the global market.
A number of Chinese companies such as BAIC, Changan, JAC Motors, Great Wall Motors, MG, FAW, and Chery automobile have established their presence and even formed joint ventures in Pakistan, driving the new energy vehicles industry in the country towards intelligence and electrification.
"As Sazgar takes the lead in embracing electric mobility in Pakistan, we are proud to set new standards and contribute to the collective effort in combating climate change," said the representative from Sazgar.Â
This partnership opens doors for technological advancements and knowledge sharing, enabling the local auto industry to embrace sustainability and cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation.
