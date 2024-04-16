Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

(@Abdulla99267510)

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday called for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

The call was made by Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Usman Jadoon while delivering a statement at the final Interactive Dialogue on the Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms in New York.

The Ambassador emphasized the critical importance of combating disinformation and fake news in order to safeguard human rights, and promote equitable access to digital resources.

Usman Jadoon stressed the imperative of protecting the rights of people under foreign occupation, condemning censorship, internet blackouts, and the spread of fake news by occupation forces as attempts to discredit legitimate freedom movements.

Ambassador Jadoon also highlighted the digital divide in developing countries like Pakistan, stressing the need for investment in infrastructure and capacity-building programs to enhance digital literacy and access.