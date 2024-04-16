Pakistan Calls For Enhanced Information Integrity On Digital Platforms
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 11:21 AM
The Ambassador emphasizes the critical importance of combating disinformation and fake news in order to safeguard human rights, and promote equitable access to digital resources.
New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday called for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
The call was made by Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Usman Jadoon while delivering a statement at the final Interactive Dialogue on the Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms in New York.
The Ambassador emphasized the critical importance of combating disinformation and fake news in order to safeguard human rights, and promote equitable access to digital resources.
Usman Jadoon stressed the imperative of protecting the rights of people under foreign occupation, condemning censorship, internet blackouts, and the spread of fake news by occupation forces as attempts to discredit legitimate freedom movements.
Ambassador Jadoon also highlighted the digital divide in developing countries like Pakistan, stressing the need for investment in infrastructure and capacity-building programs to enhance digital literacy and access.
Recent Stories
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
More Stories From Technology
-
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out20 hours ago
-
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Available in Pakistan!� ..22 hours ago
-
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers6 days ago
-
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes7 days ago
-
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring7 days ago
-
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Series for 2 Years8 days ago
-
Vivo V30 5G: Insights from Pakistan's Tech Experts and Lifestyle Influencers10 days ago
-
Infinix and JBL Strike a Chord: Superior Sound Arrives with Note 40 Series10 days ago
-
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C6713 days ago
-
ZTE expands its horizons in Pakistan with its budget-friendly Blade Series14 days ago
-
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The Portrait Expert14 days ago
-
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Empower Women14 days ago