Pakistan Launches PAKSAT MM1 To Enhance Internet Connectivity
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2024 | 06:09 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) Pakistan's advanced communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, has been launched into space in collaboration with China, marking Islamabad's second satellite to be sent into orbit.
Launched from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), this satellite aims to usher Pakistan into the digital era by providing internet access to remote areas, as stated by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).
Taking approximately four days to reach its designated orbit, the satellite is expected to help establish a sophisticated communication network. It will address the increasing demands of the telecom sector by providing high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.
Suparco highlighted in a statement, "This high-power multi-mission satellite will provide communication services in C, Ku, Ka Bands and SBAS services in L Band."
Equipped with advanced communication technologies, PakSat-MM1 is set to play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the country, according to Suparco.
Prior to PAKSAT MM1, Pakistan's historic lunar mission, ICUBE-Q, was launched on May 3 on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China.
The ICUBE-Q mission marked Pakistan’s first lunar exploration effort, a significant milestone for the country’s space endeavors.
Designed and developed by the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO, the ICUBE-Q satellite successfully captured and transmitted its inaugural images from lunar orbit, providing a unique perspective of the moon’s surface.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on the satellite's launch, expressing hope that it would provide the fastest internet facility across the country.
"I am particularly excited about the potential impact of Paksat MM1 on internet connectivity throughout Pakistan," the premier stated.
The prime minister emphasized that Paksat MM1 would not only enhance the lives of Pakistani citizens but also promote economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance.
