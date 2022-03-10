UrduPoint.com

PITB Showcases Key ICT Initiatives At National Industrial Exhibition 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 05:44 PM

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) set up a stall at the National Industrial Exhibition 2022 held at Fortress Stadium, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) set up a stall at the National Industrial Exhibition 2022 held at Fortress Stadium, Lahore. The stall showcased key PITB ICT initiatives including e-Pay Punjab, Regional Plan 9, Baldia Online, e-Rozgar, Ease of Doing Business, e-Khidmat Center, Citizen Feedback Monitoring Program and National Expansion Plan of NICs.

PITB Chairman Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi said that PITB is facilitating both businesses and citizens through customised ICT interventions aimed at improving service delivery. PITB has collaborated with multiple government departments including Finance, Agriculture, Industry & Health to implement these ICT reforms.

He further stated that people can now pay as many as 23 taxes/levies from the comfort of their homes with the help of e-Pay Punjab while Baldia Online has made it easier for people to get birth, death and other certificates.

Chairman added that 134 different services are now being provided to the people under one roof in the e-Khidmat Centers. Similarly, the Citizen Feedback Monitoring Program (CFMP) is helping the government in keeping tabs on the quality of service delivery by collected Citizen Feedback through robocalls. Asif Balal praised the role of PITB's freelancing initiatives like eRozgar & NFTP aimed at arming our youth with necessary digital skills to earn from the Internet based freelancing platforms.

