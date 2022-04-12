UrduPoint.com

PTA Introduces Mechanism To Curb Pornographic Content

Daniyal Sohail Published April 12, 2022 | 01:22 PM

PTA introduces mechanism to curb pornographic content

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) with joint efforts, close coordination of the telecom industry and other stakeholders has introduced mechanism to curb pornographic content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) with joint efforts, close coordination of the telecom industry and other stakeholders has introduced mechanism to curb pornographic content.

"To curb pornographic, indecent content as defined in Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016) Section 37, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has implemented Central Domain Name System (C-DNS) policy enforcement mechanism to ensure the automated effective and seamless blocking of unlawful content in real-time" said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The authority inaugurated the mechanism at PTA Headquarters.

The C-DNS mechanism was developed with months of joint efforts and close coordination with the telecom industry and other stakeholders.

More Stories From Technology

