PTA organizes training workshops on IPV6 for mobile operators & ISPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Asia Pacific Network Information Center (APNIC) Australia jointly organized two workshops of five days each on internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) for Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISP).

The workshops were conducted by Tashi Phuntsho, Dave Phelan and Warren Finch from APNIC and supported by local trainers Fahad andTahir Hussain, said a news release issued here on Monday:During the workshop, the best practices for transition to IPV6 were explained which will help Pakistani operators achieve smooth transition.

This is in line with the PTA's efforts for transitioning telecom infrastructure from IPV4 to IPV6. PTA is continuously engaged with its licensees for capacity building through international organizations like APNIC, ISOC, ICANN and SANOG. Majority of its operators have already configured their core networks to support dual stack to support both IPv4 and IPv6 simultaneously. Furthermore, this transition to IPv6 will help in adopting 5G and IoT technologies in Pakistan.