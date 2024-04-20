Open Menu

Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style At New Low Price!

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 04:34 PM

realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!

Realme has recently adjusted the price of its highly acclaimed C53 model to PKR 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, making it an even more enticing option for smartphone users in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) realme has recently adjusted the price of its highly acclaimed C53 model to PKR 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, making it an even more enticing option for smartphone users in Pakistan.

The realme C53 is known for its dynamic performance and high-end features, including a 6.74-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display that provides a seamless visual experience. Powered by the efficient Unisoc T612 Processor, the realme C53 ensures smooth multitasking. While with the 6GB RAM built in, and an additional 6GB of dynamic memory available through DRE technology, one gets plenty of power for a smooth gaming experience.

Additionally, the device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery supported by 33W SUPERVOOC charging, allowing for rapid recharging that minimizes downtime. The C53 also features a versatile camera setup with a 50MP AI primary camera that captures stunning photographs even in low-light conditions.

Its sleek design and Light Particle Design add a stylish touch that appeals to a young audience looking for both aesthetics and functionality in a smartphone. When launched this year, it was realme’s thinnest phone, even with a massive battery. The 7.49mm thin body combines with a C-angle side design for a phone that sits perfectly in the hand.

Last, but not least, realme introduced the UltraBoom Speaker technology in the C53, ensuring that when 100% volume isn't enough, the device can increase the volume to 150%, making it the perfect companion for parties and outdoors.

This price reduction is part of realme's strategy to remain competitive and accessible in the bustling tech market of Pakistan, promising great value without compromising on quality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Young Price Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural rel ..

CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests cond ..

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

2 hours ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

17 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

17 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

17 hours ago

More Stories From Technology