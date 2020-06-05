UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Realme’s Next Launch Will Be Its First AIOT Launch

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:54 PM

Realme’s next launch will be its First AIOT launch

The year 2020 is a new start for realme to take one step further! realme is always dedicated to creating the unique products and bring you the intelligent ecological experience

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th June, 2020) The year 2020 is a new start for realme to take one step further! realme is always dedicated to creating the unique products and bring you the intelligent ecological experience.

Within the ecosystem of realme UNI Smart AIOT, three scenes (Audio, wearables and home) are available for you to enjoy the coolest AIOT products to the full. That is why realme has designated its next launch only for IOT products.
In the personal scenario, for audio part, basic earphones, TWS earbuds and ANC earphones are available; and for the Wearables, Smartwatches and Bands are easy to use.

When you are at home, the ecosystem will help you to enjoy the Smart Screen, Smart Speaker,Sound bar as well as the Smart Home Appliances.
What’s make it cooler is our realme Link, which is an APP that serves for realme AIoT products.

realme link allows to sync your data of device with smartphone. As an entrance of intelligent ecological experience, realme Link can let you find and connect to all your realme AIoT products. With realme Link, your phone will become the control centre, on which you can view, operate, and control all your own realme AIoT products.
Moreover, a lot of AIOT Products are waiting for you, including a realme Band, Air Buds andsmart watch which is going to make its debut in this month!
In the future, Realme will take the “smartphone + AIoT” dual-drive strategy as the core of the enterprise.

And it will build a smart wave of life for young people around hardware, software, and ecology.
realme also officially entered the IoT field, claiming to create a full-scenario smart AIoT ecosystem for young users worldwide.

The company has launched the software backbone platform Realme Link. Relying on Realme Link, it can link four major traffic hubs (smart screen, smart speaker, Bluetooth headset, and smartwatch) through smartphones to connect multiple types of AIoT products.
Specifically, realme plans to complete the IoT ecological layout, covering the three major scenarios of “Audio, wearables and home”.

Personal scenarios include wearable devices such as headphones and watches; home scenarios include TVs, smart speakers, cameras, sweeping robots, and more; travel scenarios include luggage, car chargers, power banks, and more travel products.
How excited are you as realme fan and what products you’re expecting to launch in Pakistan first?

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Car Traffic Young Enterprise 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Queen of Denmark on Nation ..

26 minutes ago

Man killed as pistol goes off accidentally

32 minutes ago

Twitter Removes Trump Team's Video Tribute to Floy ..

33 minutes ago

UAE donation to boost PPE production in UK

41 minutes ago

22 including robbers, POs arrested from Kohat

35 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Kasur

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.