Russia to Explore Space Cooperation With Venezuela - Government Order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia intends to cooperate with Venezuela in space exploration and the peaceful use of outer space for research purposes, an order by the Russian government published Wednesday read.

According to Order No.

633, dated March 16 and signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russian state space agency Roscosmos and the Foreign Ministry will embark on negotiations with their Venezuelan counterparts with the aim of securing an agreement to pool collective scientific manpower.

More specifically, the prospective agreement hopes to establish lines of cooperation with the Bolivarian Agency for Space Activity (ABAE) in the fields of astronomical research, remote sensing and geodesy, satellite communication and other fields.

The order comes on the basis of a recommendation by Glavcosmos, a Roscosmos subsidiary in charge of international cooperation, which has explored potential cooperation with ABEA.