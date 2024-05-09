Open Menu

TECNO Answers To His Fans!! Price Drop To 55K?

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 01:52 PM

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO Pakistan, renowned for its innovative smartphone solutions, announces an exciting promotion on its latest flagship smartphone, the CAMON 30

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) TECNO Pakistan, renowned for its innovative smartphone solutions, announces an exciting promotion on its latest flagship smartphone, the CAMON 30. This cutting-edge technology marvel is now available in the market at a jaw dropping range 55,000 – 57000 PKR, a significant markdown from its standard retail price of PKR 62,999. This limited-time offer is valid until May 31st, providing tech enthusiasts with the perfect opportunity to elevate their smartphone experience.

TECNO has consistently prioritized delivering excellence in service to its esteemed patrons. In line with this commitment, their latest introduction of the smartphone series,

tecno-mobile.com/pak/camon-30-series">CAMON 30, meticulously crafted with high-end features and an exquisite premium design, is a treat for users. As a generous gesture, this exceptional device is now available at an irresistible price point, marking yet another milestone in the brand’s portfolio to provide unparalleled value to its customers.

To avail this offer, simply visit the official TECNO Pakistan website online or drop by your nearest offline store. Don't miss out on this incredible deal – act now to grab your CAMON 30 at this unbeatable price. Remember, this offer is valid only until May 31st, so make sure to take advantage of it before it's too late!

