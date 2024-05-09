TECNO Answers To His Fans!! Price Drop To 55K?
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 01:52 PM
TECNO Pakistan, renowned for its innovative smartphone solutions, announces an exciting promotion on its latest flagship smartphone, the CAMON 30
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) TECNO Pakistan, renowned for its innovative smartphone solutions, announces an exciting promotion on its latest flagship smartphone, the CAMON 30. This cutting-edge technology marvel is now available in the market at a jaw dropping range 55,000 – 57000 PKR, a significant markdown from its standard retail price of PKR 62,999. This limited-time offer is valid until May 31st, providing tech enthusiasts with the perfect opportunity to elevate their smartphone experience.
TECNO has consistently prioritized delivering excellence in service to its esteemed patrons. In line with this commitment, their latest introduction of the smartphone series,
tecno-mobile.com/pak/camon-30-series">CAMON 30, meticulously crafted with high-end features and an exquisite premium design, is a treat for users. As a generous gesture, this exceptional device is now available at an irresistible price point, marking yet another milestone in the brand’s portfolio to provide unparalleled value to its customers.
To avail this offer, simply visit the official TECNO Pakistan website online or drop by your nearest offline store. Don't miss out on this incredible deal – act now to grab your CAMON 30 at this unbeatable price. Remember, this offer is valid only until May 31st, so make sure to take advantage of it before it's too late!
Recent Stories
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
More Stories From Technology
-
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA8 minutes ago
-
Over 14,000 Livestock Department employees’ profiles digitized via PITB developed Human Resource M ..21 hours ago
-
50MP is Better than 200MP?21 hours ago
-
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”2 days ago
-
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCharge2 days ago
-
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today3 days ago
-
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector5 days ago
-
Awais Leghari felicitates nation on launching of 1st lunar mission ‘ICUBE-Q’6 days ago
-
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.7 days ago
-
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge7 days ago
-
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program9 days ago
-
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartphone9 days ago