TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award From The President Of Pakistan For Technology Transformation And Financial Inclusion Of Women
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 06:15 PM
TECNO Mobile, a leading player in the mobile phone industry, was honored with an award for its outstanding contributions to technology transformation and financial inclusion of women by His Excellency, Mr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 Feb, 2024) TECNO Mobile, a leading player in the mobile phone industry, was honored with an award for its outstanding contributions to technology transformation and financial inclusion of women by His Excellency, Mr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The prestigious event took place at Awan-e-Sadar, gathering distinguished industry leaders, policymakers, corporate executives, startups, and companies excelling in financial inclusion of women and technological advancements. The theme of the event was "Embracing Financial Inclusion & Business Transformation."
In a significant milestone, TECNO Mobile became the first mobile phone assembler in Pakistan, a testament to its commitment to local manufacturing. President Alvi endorsed TECNO's dedication to local production during the ceremony.
TECNO Mobile's state-of-the-art factories, with 11 production lines, boast an impressive capacity of 850,000 smartphones per month. In 2023 alone, TECNO assembled 1.4 million smartphones, solidifying its position as one of Pakistan's largest mobile phone makers. Notably, TECNO's workforce of 3000 individuals includes 30% female employees, marking the highest female workforce representation in local mobile phone manufacturing.
In pursuit of innovation, TECNO has forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Jazz and NUST, driving Pakistan into the era of 5G technology. The establishment of Pakistan's first 5G testing lab at NUST underscores TECNO's commitment to technological advancement and academic research. By providing 5G mobile phones for research purposes, TECNO supports initiatives across various sectors, including health, education, finance, disaster management, climate change, agri-tech, and industry.
Mr. Adeel Tahir, Sales Director of TECNO Pakistan, expressed pride in the company's achievements, stating, "It is an honor to receive recognition from the highest levels of the state. We take pride in being the first company to undertake mobile phone manufacturing in Pakistan and in having the highest ratio of women working in our manufacturing plants. The collaboration with Jazz and NUST for 5G research and academic purposes lays the groundwork for startups and a thriving 5G ecosystem in Pakistan. This is a moment of great pride for TECNO Pakistan."
