"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

Realme's latest release, the Note 50 variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, has quickly become a market sensation, boasting overwhelming sales volumes due to its high demand

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) realme's latest release, the Note 50 variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, has quickly become a market sensation, boasting overwhelming sales volumes due to its high demand. Released a week before Eid, the smartphone manufacturer witnessed unprecedented demand throughout April as people flocked to purchase the new variant. Priced competitively at PKR 24,999 and backed by an industry-leading 24-month warranty, this model has proven to be an ideal choice for festive gifting, further solidifying its position in the entry-level smartphone segment.

In January 2024, when realme initially launched the Note 50, which featured 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it shattered all sales records by selling a phone every 1.5 seconds on its first day. And a part of that success was down to the unprecedented 24-month warranty. Extending the 24-month warranty to the new Note 50 (4+128) variant demonstrates realme's confidence in their product's durability and their commitment to consumer satisfaction. This generous warranty provision is a key factor behind the device's instant success, providing customers with added value and peace of mind.

The realme Note 50 is powered by the robust Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset, ensuring smooth performance across multitasking and casual gaming. It features an octa-core CPU and the Mali G57 GPU, and runs the latest Android 13, offering a clean and efficient user interface with Realme's UI T.

The device supports essential network bands from 2G to 4G LTE.

The phone boasts a 6.74″ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, enhanced by a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, which guarantees a smooth user experience. Available in Midnight Black and Sky Blue, the realme Note 50 combines style with technology.

For photography enthusiasts, the realme Note 50 offers a dual-camera setup on the rear, including a 13 MP main sensor complemented by a 0.08 MP auxiliary sensor, alongside a 5 MP front camera that caters to selfie lovers and video callers. The longevity of the device is secured by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging, extending its usability. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor enhances security without sacrificing convenience.

The realme Note 50 (4+128) proves to be more than just a smartphone; it's a symbol of love and care, enhanced by realme's commitment to quality and service excellence. The Note 50 series represents more than just a device; it embodies realme's commitment to democratizing technology, ensuring that premium features are accessible to everyone. As realme consistently challenges the status quo and pushes the boundaries of what’s possible, the future of smartphones is shaping up to be brighter and more inclusive than ever.