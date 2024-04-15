"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Available in Pakistan!”

Realme has introduced a delightful addition to its smartphone lineup with the new variant of the highly acclaimed Note 50, featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) realme has introduced a delightful addition to its smartphone lineup with the new variant of the highly acclaimed Note 50, featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Launched at a competitive price of PKR 24,999 and featuring the industry-first 24-month warranty, this new entrant arrives just in time for Eid, making it an exceptional choice for those considering a thoughtful and practical gift. The realme Note 50 has made waves in the entry-level smartphone segment and this new variant is expected to continue the brand’s dominance in this segment.

In January 2024, realme established a new industry benchmark by introducing an unprecedented 24-month warranty with the launch of an earlier variant of the Note 50, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This pioneering move, now extended to the newly released realme Note 50 (4+128) variant, underscores the company’s unwavering confidence in their products' durability and their dedication to customer satisfaction. This extended warranty provides consumers with added peace of mind and value, reinforcing realme's commitment to quality and service excellence.

Powering the realme Note 50 is the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset, which provides a smooth and efficient user experience, capable of handling multitasking and casual gaming with ease. This performance is bolstered by an octa-core CPU and the Mali G57 GPU.

The device runs on the latest Android 13, offering a sleek interface with realme's UI T, and supports essential network bands from 2G up to 4G LTE.

The smartphone boasts a 6.74″ IPS LCD display, delivering clear and vibrant visuals at a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display's 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate ensure that every interaction is smooth, enhancing the overall user experience. With choices of Midnight Black and Sky Blue, the realme Note 50 is as much a style statement as it is a technological marvel.

Photography on the realme Note 50 is catered to with a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 13 MP main sensor and a 0.08 MP auxiliary sensor, perfect for capturing moments in detail. The 5 MP front camera ensures selfie enthusiasts and video callers are well accommodated. The device's longevity is ensured by a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 10W fast charging for extended usage. Enhanced security is provided by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, adding convenience without compromising safety.

With the festive season of Eid upon us, the realme Note 50 (4+128) emerges as the perfect gift, encapsulating the essence of connection and celebration. This variant is not just a smartphone; it's a gesture of love, backed by realme's promise of quality and a groundbreaking 24-month warranty, ensuring that your gift remains a source of joy and reliability for your loved ones.