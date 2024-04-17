vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

Vivo V series is particularly lauded for its fusion of superior camera capabilities, stylish design, and smooth performance - a combination that truly enriches user experience

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) vivo V series is particularly lauded for its fusion of superior camera capabilities, stylish design, and smooth performance - a combination that truly enriches user experience. The brand-new vivo V30 5G takes V series' signature features to new heights, with an enhanced Aura Light Portrait feature that redefines the standards of smartphone portrait photography.

V30 5G stands as an embodiment of vivo's commitment to providing top-grade products that help users capture life's beauty while enjoying a seamless smartphone experience. With its premium design and excellent performance, vivo V30 5G is not just another smartphone; it's a game-changer that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can be.

Capture Delight in Every Portrait with V30 5G

Taking portraits in low-light scenarios can be challenging, with images often appearing blurred. vivo V30 5G tackles this issue head-on with the innovative Aura Light Portrait feature.

Unlike ordinary flash, the Aura Light of V30 5G provides a light-emitting area that is 19 times larger and 50 times softer than a standard flash[1]. The Aura Light Portrait of V30 5G supports Distance-Sensitive Lighting, intelligently adjusting Aura Light brightness based on the subject's distance.

Additionally, the Smart Color Temperature Adjustment feature aligns the main subject's color temperature with the environment, which enables the device to intelligently identify and adjust the color temperature based on the subject's surroundings and prevents issues such as color casting and blurring of facial features often caused by environmental light. With the Aura Light Portrait that is designed to light every cherished moment up, users can effortlessly capture stunning portraits.

Mastering Group and Night Shots

vivo V30 5G is the perfect companion for capturing cherished moments at special gatherings and parties with friends and families. Equipped with a 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, it offers 6.25 times the pixel count of a standard 8 MP camera, enabling users to capture group moments in vibrant detail. Its 119° field of view[2] and Auto Focus ensure every detail is captured with clarity, while the AI Group Portrait feature has the capacity to include up to 30 people in one memorable shot.

For low-light conditions, the V30 5G's 50 MP VCS True Color Main Camera excels with its large 1/1.55" sensor and flagship-level light sensitivity. Using vivo-exclusive Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) technology, it enables the camera's vision to be closer to that of the human eye and enhances image clarity by 25% and color reproduction by 15%, delivering high-quality night photography.[3]

Unleash Your Creative Potential

vivo V30 5G is an exceptional tool for creatives, equipped with features that enhance creative freedom. The Aura Light Portrait Video offers excellent clarity in low-light settings, making portraits clearer and night scenes brighter.

The Vlog Movie Creator provides a unique video creation experience, effortlessly transforming everyday moments into compelling stories with dynamic effects and templates. Furthermore, the Aura Light Food Mode, blending Aura Light with 3D virtual fill light, adds a distinctive visual touch to food photography.

Simple and Elegant Design with Outstanding Colors

vivo V30 is a perfect blend of elegance, power, and comfort, exuding a premium look with its 3D Curved Screen that boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate. This not only enhances the visual appeal but also ensures a comfortable grip. V30's 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight Display can reach an impressive local brightness of 2800 nits and a maximum overall brightness of 1200 nits, ensuring optimal screen clarity even under bright sunlight.

V30 5G redefines smartphone standards by housing a 5000 mAh Large Battery within its slim frame that is 7.45 mm thick earning V30 5G the distinction of being vivo's slimmest phone with a 5000 mAh (TYP) battery.

Seamless Operation Experience and Powerful Battery

vivo V30 5G, equipped with the Extended RAM feature, ensures seamless multitasking with more background apps. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 platform, V30 is designed to be the perfect companion for everyday tasks and gaming. With the support of 80W FlashCharge,[4] V30 5G can be fully charged to 100% in just 48 minutes.[5]

In essence, vivo V30 5G is a best-in-class smartphone that beautifully marries stunning imaging capabilities with a stylish design and excellent performance. It's an exceptional device that effortlessly elevates users' mobile experience to new heights.

[1] The improvement data of the light-emitting area and softness comes from vivo's laboratory based on a comparison of the Aura Light and the flash on V30.

[2] The optical field of view of the 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera is 119°, and 109.2° after distortion correction.

[3] All data is based on our technical design parameters, laboratory test results and supplier test data. Some data may be peak performance data. Actual performance may vary depending on software version, specific test environment and phone model.

[4] V30 is equipped with vivo standard charger that supports up to 80W FlashCharge. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scenario changes, and subject to actual use.

[5] All data mentioned is derived from vivo laboratory tests. Results may vary depending on test devices, environment, and individual usage patterns.