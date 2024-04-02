Open Menu

15 Killed, 8 Hurt In Istanbul Fire: City Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM

15 killed, 8 hurt in Istanbul fire: city governor

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A fire killed 15 people and injured eight in a residential building in Istanbul Tuesday, the governor of Turkey's economic capital said.

"The number of people who lost their lives in the fire in the Gayrettepe neighbourhood is now at 15 dead and eight people have been hurt, seven of them severely," governor Davut Gul's office said in a statement.

Those wounded had "been transferred to hospitals in the region" and "an investigation is underway" the authority added.

The blaze had broken out during construction work in the basement of a 16-story building in Gayrettepe, part of central Istanbul district Besiktas, Gul told reporters.

Newly-re-elected Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who rushed to the scene, said that the basement had housed a nightclub.

"The fire is under control. Let's hope there are no further victims," Imamoglu said, offering his "condolences" to the relatives of the dead and injured.

bg/tgb/rox

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Governor Turkey Istanbul

Recent Stories

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

56 minutes ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

1 hour ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

1 hour ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

3 hours ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

5 hours ago
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

7 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

16 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

18 hours ago

More Stories From World