16 Dead, 28 Missing In Migrant Boat Capsize Off Djibouti: UN
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) At least 16 people are dead and 28 missing in a new migrant boat disaster off the coast of the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the UN's migration agency said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred about two weeks after another boat carrying mainly Ethiopian migrants sank off the Djibouti coast, claiming several dozen lives, on the perilous so-called Eastern Migration Route from Africa to the middle East.
"Tragedy as boat capsizes off Djibouti coast with 77 migrants on board including children," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"At least 28 missing. 16 dead," it said, adding that the local IOM branch was "supporting local authorities with search and rescue effort".
In a post on X in French, the IOM also said at least one child was on board the ill-fated vessel.
Ethiopia's ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye, said on X that the boat was carrying Ethiopian migrants from Yemen and that the accident occurred on Monday night off Godoria in northeastern Djibouti.
He said 33 people, including one woman, survived.
Another boat carrying more than 60 people sank off the coast of Godoria on April 8, according to the IOM and the Ethiopian embassy in Djibouti.
The IOM said at the time that the bodies of 38 migrants, including children, were recovered, while another six people were missing.
The Ethiopian embassy had said the boat was carrying Ethiopian migrants from Djibouti to war-torn Yemen.
Each year, many tens of thousands of African migrants brave the "Eastern Route" across the Red Sea and through Yemen to try to reach Saudi Arabia, escaping conflict or natural disaster, or seeking better economic opportunities.
