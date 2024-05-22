20 People In Intensive Care After Turbulent Singapore Airlines Flight
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Twenty people were in intensive care in Bangkok hospitals on Wednesday after a terrifying high-altitude plunge on a flight from London during which an elderly passenger died and more than 100 were injured.
Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 hit "sudden extreme turbulence" over Myanmar 10 hours into its journey to Singapore on Tuesday, abruptly rising and plunging several times.
One passenger said people were thrown around the cabin so violently they put dents in the ceiling during the drama at 11,300 metres (37,000 feet), leaving dozens with head injuries.
Photos from inside the plane show the cabin in chaos, strewn with food, drinks bottles and luggage, and with oxygen masks dangling from the ceiling.
The plane, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew, made an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, where medical staff used gurneys to ferry the injured to ambulances waiting on the tarmac.
"I was flung up to the roof and then as the plane dropped forward so did I," one passenger told Australian media on Wednesday after arriving in Sydney.
"I then hit the floor quite hard and all the breakfast items and glass flew forward as well.
"The poor crew was preparing breakfast for everyone, so they got the worst injuries."
A 73-year-old British man died and 104 people were injured on the flight.
A hospital in Bangkok said Wednesday its staff were treating, or had treated 85 of those injured, including 20 people who were currently in intensive care units.
The 20 were from Australia, Britain, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines, Samitivej hospital said, without specifying how many were passengers or crew.
A relief flight carrying 131 passengers and 12 crew landed at Singapore's Changi Airport on Wednesday morning.
Relieved relatives greeted the arrivals with hugs, but all were too shaken to talk to waiting reporters.
Andrew Davies, a British passenger aboard the Boeing 777-300ER, told BBC radio that the plane "suddenly dropped" and there was "very little warning".
"During the few seconds of the plane dropping, there was an awful screaming and what sounded like a thud," he said, adding that he helped a woman who was "screaming in agony" with a "gash on her head".
Separately, he told a BBC podcast he feared the plane was going to crash.
"Remembering the plane now -- the huge dents in the roof that people had obviously hit with their head. There was a water bottle stuck in a gap in the ceiling," he said.
Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said Wednesday the carrier is "very sorry for the traumatic experience" endured by those on board, and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.
