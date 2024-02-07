Open Menu

2023 The Warmest Year In China Since 1951: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

2023 the warmest year in China since 1951: report

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) -- The average temperature in China in 2023 was 10.71 degrees Celsius, the highest level since the keeping of official meteorological records began in the country in 1951, a climate report compiled by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has disclosed.

Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of the National Climate Center under the CMA, said that amid global warming, the average temperature in China last year was 0.82 degrees Celsius higher than the recent average. Jia shared this information when he introduced the climate report at a CMA press conference held Wednesday in Beijing.

Over the past year, 127 weather stations across the country reported daily temperatures breaking or matching the highest temperatures on record, Jia added, citing the report.

According to the report, average precipitation in China stood at 615 millimeters in 2023, 3.9 percent lower than the overall average. This is the second-lowest level since 2012.

Last year, the country also experienced 37 regional-level rainstorms that led to flood disasters in some areas, while southwest China's Yunnan Province saw its worst meteorological drought since 1961, with the drought there lingering across the winter and spring seasons, according to the report.

Related Topics

Weather Flood China Drought Beijing

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

2 hours ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

3 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

4 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

8 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

17 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

17 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

17 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

17 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

17 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

17 hours ago

More Stories From World