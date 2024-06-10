Open Menu

21 Violators Of Hajj Regulations Apprehended In Makkah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM

21 violators of Hajj regulations apprehended in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry has apprehended 21 individuals, eight residents and 13 Saudi citizens, who violated Hajj regulations and transported 61 individuals who attempted to perform Hajj without a permit.

The penalties include a 15-day prison sentence, a fine of SAR10,000, deportation of residents, with a ban on re-entering the Kingdom for a specified period, and confiscation of the vehicles used for illegal transportation through a judicial ruling.

The Ministry of Interior urges all citizens and residents to comply with Hajj regulations and instructions to ensure a safe, secure, and comfortable experience for all.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Hajj Fine Vehicles Saudi Citizens Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

17 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

21 minutes ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

27 minutes ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

5 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

22 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World