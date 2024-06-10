21 violators of Hajj regulations apprehended in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry has apprehended 21 individuals, eight residents and 13 Saudi citizens, who violated Hajj regulations and transported 61 individuals who attempted to perform Hajj without a permit.

The penalties include a 15-day prison sentence, a fine of SAR10,000, deportation of residents, with a ban on re-entering the Kingdom for a specified period, and confiscation of the vehicles used for illegal transportation through a judicial ruling.

The Ministry of Interior urges all citizens and residents to comply with Hajj regulations and instructions to ensure a safe, secure, and comfortable experience for all.