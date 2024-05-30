5-year-old Children In Vietnam To Be Exempted From Tuition Fees At Public Schools
Published May 30, 2024
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Five-year-old children in Vietnam will be exempted from tuition fees at public schools from September 1 this year following the new regulations recently issued by the Ministry of Education and Training, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday.
Earlier, only five-year-old children of severely disadvantaged areas in the ethnic community, mountainous, coastal and island areas were eligible for free tuition.
According to the new regulations, other groups who are also exempted from the fees include disabled students and orphan students as regulated in the law on vocational education.
The beneficiaries also include children from families who have made a great contribution to the nation and ethnic students alongside students who study majors including tuberculosis, leprosy, psychiatry and pathology, according to the country's targets.
Some localities such as Hai Phong, Quang Binh, Da Nang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau have exempted tuition fees for public kindergarten students.
