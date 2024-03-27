5.7-magnitude quake hits 178 km WSW of Port Orford, Oregon -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 178 km WSW of Port Orford, Oregon at 0323 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 42.31 degrees north latitude and 126.59 degrees west longitude.