Open Menu

5th World Media Summit Begins In China

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 01:00 PM

5th World Media Summit begins in China

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The 5th World Media Summit (WMS) kicked off on Sunday in the Guangdong Province of China, with over 450 participants from 101 countries and representatives from nearly 197 mainstream media outlets, think tanks, government agencies, as well as international organizations.

The President of Xinhua News Agency, Fu Hua, said while inaugurating the summit that the theme of the conference is "Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development."

He said, "The summit will address topics including bolstering media confidence, coping with opportunities and challenges presented by new technologies, exploring new markets in the digital age, and striving for a shared future in global media cooperation and news exchanges among the world's media outlets."

"The global media industry is undergoing a significant transformation," Fu said, citing factors such as technological innovation that is reshaping the industry and the spread of fake news that is challenging journalistic ethics.

He proposed establishing a high-level dialogue and cooperation mechanism within the framework of the World Media Summit (WMS).

"By engaging in such dialogues, we can inspire one another and promote mutual development," Fu said.

He said, "Media leaders need to work for common prosperity, advocacy for human development, and a bright future for mankind. The media's role is important in building strong bonds between nations through dialogue and intercultural communication."

The forum discusses media cooperation to tackle pressing challenges facing media in times of technological change and how to counter fake news and disinformation.

The heads of major news agencies, including Reuters Head of Agency Sue Brooks, Vice President of the Associated Press (AP) YK Chan, and Michael Mainville, member of the Agence France-Presse (AFP) Executive Committee, and AFP Asia-Pacific regional director and Managing Director of APP Muhammad Asim Khichi, are attending the summit.

The ongoing fifth summit hosted by Xinhua will continue from December 2–8 in China's Guangzhou city of Guangdong Province and Kunming city of Yunnan Province.

Related Topics

World China Brooks Guangzhou Kunming December Sunday Market Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

13 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

13 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

13 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

13 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

13 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

14 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

14 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

14 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

14 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

14 hours ago

More Stories From World