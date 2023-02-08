Air Raid Warnings Issued in Three Regions of Ukraine - Online Map

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian publication Strana.

ua reported at least six explosions in the city of Kharkiv.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.