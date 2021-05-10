Almost 33% of Germans Administered at Least 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Shot - Health Minister

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday that 32.8 percent of the population received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday that 32.8 percent of the population received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

"We are maintaining a good pace of vaccination. As of today, more than 35 million doses of the vaccine have been used in Germany, including 27.2 million as the first shot, which is 32.8 percent of nationals who received at least one shot. We expect that throughout the day we will reach the point when every third German national will receive at least one shot," Spahn said at a briefing in Berlin.

According to the minister, 7.2 million German nationals or 9.4 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 700,000 vaccine doses were administered in the country over the weekend.

Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December as part of the EU-wide rollout. People from high-priority groups, including medical workers, elderly people, and teachers, are the first to get their shots.