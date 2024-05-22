Ambassador Hashmi Visits BFSU, Meets Students Learning Urdu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi visited the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) and met its President Jia Wenjian
During the visit, the ambassador interacted with Chinese students learning urdu at its Language Department.
Ambassador Hashmi said "These students are ambassadors of Pakistan-China friendship.
"
"Pleased to visit Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), meet President Jia Wenjian and interact with Chinese students learning #Urdu at its Language Department. These students are ambassadors of ðŸ‡µðŸ‡° ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡³ friendship," the ambassador wrote on the social media platform X.
The ambassador was accompanied by the senior officials of the embassy.
