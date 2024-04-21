Ambassador Hashmi Visits Shouguang Vegetable Science And Technology Expo
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) As a part of his orientation tour to Shandong, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi paid a one-day visit to Shouguang county, renowned for being China's "vegetable capital" at the invitation of the Shouguang government.
The ambassador also delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the 25th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo and took a tour of the expo and visited the Pakistan pavilion.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Expo, Ambassador Hashmi praised the Expo's role in promoting global agricultural innovation and cooperation.
He commended Shouguang's leadership in the field of vegetable production, highlighting its international reputation as a center for excellence in facility vegetables.
Ambassador Hashmi also underscored the longstanding partnership between China and Pakistan, particularly in agriculture, recognizing it as a cornerstone of their bilateral relations.
He highlighted Pakistan's agrarian landscape, showcasing its substantial contributions to GDP and employment, and emphasized the country's commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity through collaboration with Chinese partners.
He outlined favorable policies and conducive frameworks for collaboration, emphasizing the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships and continued growth in agricultural trade and technology.
He also highlighted the upcoming food and Agri Expo in August 2024, where China would be honored, as a platform for deeper collaboration and exchanges in the agricultural sector.
Ambassador Hashmi also extended a warm invitation to stakeholders, experts, businessmen, and investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan's agriculture sector.
During his stay in Shouguang, the ambassador had interactions with the municipal leadership during which the two sides deliberated ways to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Shouguang, including through investments and joint ventures, and through institutional mechanisms.
Ambassador Hashmi also visited various agricultural demonstrations bases in Shouguang.
APP/asg
