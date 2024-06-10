Ambassador Tirmizi Meets With Group CEO Of Al Ansari Exchange
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday held a meeting with Rashed Ali Al Ansari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Exchange in Dubai
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday held a meeting with Rashed Ali Al Ansari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Exchange in Dubai.
The Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the significant contributions made by Al Ansari Exchange in facilitating seamless and secure remittance services to Pakistani diaspora and other community members.
Al Ansari highlighted the vital role of the Pakistani community in the UAE including in economic activities as well as their contribution in forming the bridge between the two nations.
Rashed Al Ansari reaffirmed Al Ansari Exchange's commitment to providing customer friendly services to its Pakistani customers.
Recent Stories
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif
Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters
More Stories From World
-
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: UN5 minutes ago
-
Plane carrying Malawi's VP missing: govt3 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's new parliament to meet Friday to elect president3 minutes ago
-
Euro knocked by European vote uncertainty3 minutes ago
-
European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil34 minutes ago
-
Int'l media visits Virtual Press Center in Makkah2 hours ago
-
Tunisian all-women's team eye inventors' prize for smart wheelchair2 hours ago
-
Saudi Commerce Ministry teams conduct over 24,000 inspection visits in Makkah2 hours ago
-
Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj rituals: Saudi Ministry3 hours ago
-
Virgin Galactic completes final spaceflight before two-year pause2 hours ago
-
Russia reports battlefield gains ahead of Ukraine summit3 hours ago
-
Minister Salik attends symposium on Saudi Arabia's Hajj arrangements5 hours ago