Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

Published June 10, 2024

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday held a meeting with Rashed Ali Al Ansari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Exchange in Dubai.

The Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the significant contributions made by Al Ansari Exchange in facilitating seamless and secure remittance services to Pakistani diaspora and other community members.

Al Ansari highlighted the vital role of the Pakistani community in the UAE including in economic activities as well as their contribution in forming the bridge between the two nations.

Rashed Al Ansari reaffirmed Al Ansari Exchange's commitment to providing customer friendly services to its Pakistani customers.

