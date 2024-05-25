Open Menu

Archer Makes International Return As Pakistan Put England In To Bat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Jofra Archer was named in the England side for a first home international in nearly four years as Pakistan put the hosts into bat in Saturday's second T20 international at Edgbaston.

Fast bowler Archer has been beset by elbow injuries since his starring role in helping England win the 50 over World Cup in 2019.

However, the 29-year-old's return could be a timely boost ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United States next month.

"Excited for Jofra, long road for him but looks great and looks fit,"said England captain Jos Buttler.

Liam Livingstone is also included on his return from injury, meaning there is no place for Sam Curran.

Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are included for Pakistan, who are looking to build on a 2-1 series win over Ireland earlier this month.

The first T20 of the four-match series was washed out on Wednesday.

England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Azam Khan, 7 Iftikhar Ahmed, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Amir

