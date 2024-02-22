Open Menu

Arteta Sticks With Winning Formula For Porto Trip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Arteta sticks with winning formula for Porto trip

Porto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta kept faith with the team that thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the weekend for Wednesday's Champions League last 16 first leg at FC Porto.

Leandro Trossard leads what has been a free-flowing attack of late with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli nominally starting to the left and right of the Belgian.

Jakub Kiwior continues to fill in for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back as the Ukrainian recovers from a calf problem. Gabriel Jesus is still out with a knee injury.

Wendell returns from a domestic ban to start on the left side of Porto's defence with Nigeria international Zaidu Sanusi sidelined by a knee injury picked up last weekend.

Arsenal are playing their first Champions League knockout tie for seven years. They last made it to the quarter-finals back in 2010.

Starting line-ups:

FC Porto (4-2-3-1)

Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Otavio, Pepe (capt), Wendell; Nico Gonzalez, Alan Varela; Francisco Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson

Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR)

Arsenal (4-3-3)

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard (capt), Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard

Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)

Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)

