At Least Six Dead In Georgia Landslide

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) At least six people were killed and three were missing after a landslide in western Georgia, officials said on Wednesday.

The landslide happened in the early hours of the morning in the village of Nergeti, some 170 kilometres from the Black Sea nation's capital Tbilisi.

"The number of landslide victims rose to six," Georgia's emergency situations service said in a statement, adding that "a search operation is underway to find three missing people."

A previous toll announced four dead.

