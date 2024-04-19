Australia tells citizens to depart Israel, Palestinian territories if 'safe to do so'

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Australia on Friday told its citizens to leave Israel if possible, citing a "high threat of military reprisals and terrorist attacks", issuing a similar warning for the Palestinian territories.

"We urge Australians in both Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to depart if it's safe to do so," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a travel advisory update.

Australia's government had previously told citizens to avoid travel to both areas if possible and, if concerned, to leave.

This more urgent warning came as Israel and Iran traded direct aerial barrages, dramatically escalating animosities after years of indirect and covert clashes.

"Military attacks may result in airspace closures, flight cancellations and diversions and other travel disruptions," Australia's diplomats said.

"Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport may pause operations due to heightened security concerns at any time, and at short notice."