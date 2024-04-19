Open Menu

Australia Tells Citizens To Depart Israel, Palestinian Territories If 'safe To Do So'

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Australia tells citizens to depart Israel, Palestinian territories if 'safe to do so'

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Australia on Friday told its citizens to leave Israel if possible, citing a "high threat of military reprisals and terrorist attacks", issuing a similar warning for the Palestinian territories.

"We urge Australians in both Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to depart if it's safe to do so," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a travel advisory update.

Australia's government had previously told citizens to avoid travel to both areas if possible and, if concerned, to leave.

This more urgent warning came as Israel and Iran traded direct aerial barrages, dramatically escalating animosities after years of indirect and covert clashes.

"Military attacks may result in airspace closures, flight cancellations and diversions and other travel disruptions," Australia's diplomats said.

"Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport may pause operations due to heightened security concerns at any time, and at short notice."

Related Topics

Terrorist Australia Israel Iran May Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

10 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

10 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

10 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

11 hours ago
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

11 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

11 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

11 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

11 hours ago
 U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

11 hours ago
 Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zel ..

Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky

11 hours ago

More Stories From World