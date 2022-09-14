UrduPoint.com

Austrian Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Loan For Major Energy Company - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Austrian Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Loan for Major Energy Company - Reports

The Austrian prosecutor's office dealing with fraud and corruption has launched an investigation to look into a loan provided to the country's main energy supplier Wien Energie, Kronen Zeitung reported on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Austrian prosecutor's office dealing with fraud and corruption has launched an investigation to look into a loan provided to the country's main energy supplier Wien Energie, Kronen Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

On August 31, the Austrian authorities loaned two billion Euros ($1.9 billion) to the company, which faces bankruptcy amid rising energy prices. The day before, the municipal finance committee approved the issuance of the loan, as well as assistance in the amount of 1.4 billion euros provided by mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig.

The probe was launched on suspicion of grossly negligent harm to creditors' interests, senior prosecutor Doris Reifenauer was quoted by Kronen Zeitung as saying.

The prosecutor's office saw reasonable initial suspicion after receiving several messages, the report added.

According to Wien Energie, the firm is aware of the investigation and assists the authorities.

Since Austria opened an emergency credit line for Wien Energie, more European energy companies have applied for state aid. National governments have announced measures to protect them in the event of a liquidity shortage caused by rising margin requirements as Russia's special operation in Ukraine has roiled the market.

Related Topics

Corruption Loan Shortage Ukraine Russia Company Vienna Austria August Market Event Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan visits flood-hit village of Taunsa

Imran Khan visits flood-hit village of Taunsa

44 seconds ago
 28 criminals held, contraband seized

28 criminals held, contraband seized

47 seconds ago
 Federal govt providing maximum relief to flood vic ..

Federal govt providing maximum relief to flood victims: Azma Bukhari

49 seconds ago
 UN chief urges rich nations 'not to lose one momen ..

UN chief urges rich nations 'not to lose one moment' in helping flood-hit Pakist ..

51 seconds ago
 Korangi police arrests four including street crimi ..

Korangi police arrests four including street criminals

37 minutes ago
 Lawyer of Russian Klyushin Cannot Confirm or Deny ..

Lawyer of Russian Klyushin Cannot Confirm or Deny if He is Part of Possible Pris ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.