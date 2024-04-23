Baby Delivered From Dying Mother's Womb In Gaza 'miracle'
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Under a ceaseless storm of strikes in Gaza, a baby girl has survived insurmountable odds as the only member of her family left alive after she was delivered by Caesarian section as her mother lay dying.
At just seven months pregnant, her mother, Sabreen al-Sakani, reached the emergency unit in critical condition after she was fatally wounded in the head and abdomen at the weekend.
An Israeli air strike hit her family's house in the east of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, witnesses told AFP.
"It's a miracle that she was still alive, despite her difficulties in breathing," Sahib al-Shams, a surgeon and director of the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah, told AFP.
While examining Sakani, the hospital's medical team realised she was pregnant.
They decided to go ahead with a C-section immediately, despite a lack of anaesthetics.
"The mother died 10 minutes later," Shams said, adding that the baby's father and sister had been declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From World
-
Russia rejects US journalist Gershkovich's detention appeal29 minutes ago
-
Prosecutors accuse Trump of 'willful' violations of gag order1 hour ago
-
French artist JR downsizes at Venice Biennale with Orient Express2 hours ago
-
Umrah & Ziarah Forum 2024: A gateway to enhance pilgrimage services in Holy land2 hours ago
-
16 dead, 28 missing in migrant boat capsize off Djibouti: UN2 hours ago
-
16 dead, 28 missing in migrant boat capsize off Djibouti: UN3 hours ago
-
How UK's biggest water supplier sank into crisis3 hours ago
-
EU lawmakers greenlight new rules to rein in national spending4 hours ago
-
Hamas to stay in Doha if 'useful' for Gaza war mediation: Qatar4 hours ago
-
London stock market strikes record as sentiment lifts globally4 hours ago
-
In Brazil, hopes to use AI to save wildlife from roadkill fate5 hours ago
-
Taiwan hit by dozens of strong aftershocks from deadly quake5 hours ago