Open Menu

Baby Delivered From Dying Mother's Womb In Gaza 'miracle'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Baby delivered from dying mother's womb in Gaza 'miracle'

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Under a ceaseless storm of strikes in Gaza, a baby girl has survived insurmountable odds as the only member of her family left alive after she was delivered by Caesarian section as her mother lay dying.

At just seven months pregnant, her mother, Sabreen al-Sakani, reached the emergency unit in critical condition after she was fatally wounded in the head and abdomen at the weekend.

An Israeli air strike hit her family's house in the east of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, witnesses told AFP.

"It's a miracle that she was still alive, despite her difficulties in breathing," Sahib al-Shams, a surgeon and director of the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah, told AFP.

While examining Sakani, the hospital's medical team realised she was pregnant.

They decided to go ahead with a C-section immediately, despite a lack of anaesthetics.

"The mother died 10 minutes later," Shams said, adding that the baby's father and sister had been declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Gaza Died Family

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

2 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

3 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

6 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

7 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

8 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

8 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

21 hours ago

More Stories From World