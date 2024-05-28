Open Menu

Bar Terrace In Deadly Mallorca Collapse Was Unlicenced: Mayor

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A bar involved in a deadly collapse last week on the Spanish resort island of Mallorca did not have a license for a roof terrace that gave way, the local mayor said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Thursday in Palma de Mallorca, the island's capital, when the first-floor terrace, which had recently been renovated, collapsed onto the ground floor, which in turn caved in, crushing customers at a music bar located in the basement.

Two German tourists died along with a 23-year-old Spanish woman and a 44-year-old from Senegal who lived on Mallorca in Spain's Mediterranean Balearic Isles.

"The basement had a licence to operate as a music bar, the ground floor had a restaurant licence but the first floor wasn't licenced for any activity, nor authorised to use the terrace," Jaime Martinez Llabres, mayor of the island's capital La Palma told reporters.

