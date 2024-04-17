Barcelona V Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Starting Line-ups
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Barcelona (4-3-3)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen (capt); Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)
Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola
Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)
Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)
Recent Stories
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued
Man killed in Attock
More Stories From World
-
Split among Colombia guerrillas strikes blow to peace talks3 minutes ago
-
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid40 minutes ago
-
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank41 minutes ago
-
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'57 minutes ago
-
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel57 minutes ago
-
Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute2 hours ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law2 hours ago
-
Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city2 hours ago
-
Row erupts as Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet2 hours ago
-
Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears2 hours ago
-
Scholz urges China to use Russia 'influence' to end Ukraine war2 hours ago
-
Hundreds of Gazans queue for bread at reopened bakery2 hours ago