Open Menu

Barcelona V Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Starting Line-ups

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League starting line-ups

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (capt); Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)

Related Topics

Barcelona Olympics PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

40 minutes ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

41 minutes ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

41 minutes ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

44 minutes ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

42 minutes ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

42 minutes ago
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

57 minutes ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

57 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

57 minutes ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

57 minutes ago
 Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 gir ..

Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued

57 minutes ago
 Man killed in Attock

Man killed in Attock

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World