- Home
- World
- Beijing set to host China-Arab States Cooperation Forum with participation of 4 Arab leaders
Beijing Set To Host China-Arab States Cooperation Forum With Participation Of 4 Arab Leaders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) China on Wednesday said Beijing’s relations with Arab nations have fostered “peaceful development," state media reported.
“Pragmatic cooperation between China and Arab countries continues to deepen,” said Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry.
Mao said Beijing has signed cooperation agreements with all 22 Arab countries and the Arab League to “collaboratively advance” China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Beijing’s statement comes on the eve of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum which is slated for Thursday.
Beijing and the Arab states are marking the 20th anniversary of the forum, which was founded in 2004.
“The strengthening of China-Arab relations not only benefits the people on both sides but also fosters peaceful development in the middle East,” said Mao.
Four Arab leaders will attend the forum in Beijing, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From World
-
ConocoPhillips announces takeover of Marathon Oil for $22.5 bn1 minute ago
-
BYD releases 5th-generation DM hybrid technology with 2,100-km range2 minutes ago
-
Osaka 'really excited to face' Swiatek at French Open11 minutes ago
-
Junior doctors in England to stage 5-day walkout ahead of general election32 minutes ago
-
Search for 2,000 missing people underway in landslide-hit Papua New Guinea41 minutes ago
-
Blinken to announce Moldova 'support', heading for talks with President Sandu42 minutes ago
-
China worlds number one in flower, plant production scale: Survey51 minutes ago
-
India's capital hits record 50.5 Celsius in fierce heat wave51 minutes ago
-
EU creates 'AI Office' to regulate tech under tough new law52 minutes ago
-
Anglo American nixes BHP request to extend takeover talks1 hour ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan says 'spirit of United Nations dead in Gaza'1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong arrests another person under new security law1 hour ago