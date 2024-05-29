Open Menu

Beijing Set To Host China-Arab States Cooperation Forum With Participation Of 4 Arab Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) China on Wednesday said Beijing’s relations with Arab nations have fostered “peaceful development," state media reported.

“Pragmatic cooperation between China and Arab countries continues to deepen,” said Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry.

Mao said Beijing has signed cooperation agreements with all 22 Arab countries and the Arab League to “collaboratively advance” China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Beijing’s statement comes on the eve of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum which is slated for Thursday.

Beijing and the Arab states are marking the 20th anniversary of the forum, which was founded in 2004.

“The strengthening of China-Arab relations not only benefits the people on both sides but also fosters peaceful development in the middle East,” said Mao.

Four Arab leaders will attend the forum in Beijing, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.

