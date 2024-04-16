Open Menu

Biden Says Wants To Stop Middle East Conflict Spreading

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) US President Joe Biden said Monday he wants to prevent the middle East conflict from spreading but vowed to defend Israel after Iran launched an unprecedented aerial attack on the key US ally.

Biden also reiterated his desire for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas following the October 7 attacks.

"Iran launched an unprecedented aerial attack against Israel, and we launched an unprecedented military effort to defend it. Together with our partners, we defended that attack," Biden said as he met Iraq's prime minister at the White House.

"The United States is committed to Israel's security. We're committed to a ceasefire that will bring the hostages home and prevent the conflict from spreading beyond what it already has," Biden added in the Oval Office.

Biden was referring to those kidnapped by Hamas militants in the October 7 attack.

Israel is weighing its response to Iran's massive drone and missile attack on Saturday, which Tehran said was in retaliation for a presumed Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate building in Syria that killed a top general.

US forces helped Israel take down almost all the projectiles.

Biden has promised "ironclad" support for Israel but also urged it to "think carefully and strategically" before launching a response that could trigger a wider war.

The US president said he was "also committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region, including Iraq."

