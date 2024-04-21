Bill To Ban TikTok In US Moves Ahead In Congress
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The US House of Representatives approved a bill Saturday that would force the wildly popular social media app TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or be shut out of the American market.
US and other Western officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of TikTok with young people, alleging that it allows Beijing to spy on users. It has 170 million in the United States alone.
These critics also say TikTok is subservient to Beijing and a conduit to spread propaganda. China and the company deny these claims.
The bill, which could trigger the rare step of barring a company from operating in the US market, now goes to the Senate for a vote next week. It passed the House on Saturday with strong bipartisan support, by a margin of 360 to 58.
President Joe Biden has stated he will sign the legislation. He reiterated his concerns about TikTok in a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping early this month.
The ultimatum to the social media app was included in a broader text that provides aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
TikTok quickly complained Saturday after the vote, saying in a statement "it is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, devastate 7 million businesses, and shutter a platform that contributes $24 billion to the U.
S. economy, annually."
- Under scrutiny -
Under the bill, ByteDance would have to sell the app within a year or be excluded from Apple and Google's app stores in the United States.
The House of Representatives last month approved a similar bill cracking down on TikTok, but the measure got held up in the Senate.
Steven Mnuchin, who served as US treasury secretary under former president Donald Trump, has said he is interested in acquiring TikTok and has assembled a group of investors.
TikTok has been in the crosshairs of US authorities for years, with authorities saying the platform allows Beijing to snoop on users in the United States.
But a law banning it could trigger lawsuits. This bill gives the US president the authority to designate other applications as a threat to national security if they are controlled by a country deemed hostile.
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, formerly Twitter, came out Friday against banning TikTok, saying it went against freedom of expression.
"TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the X platform," Musk said in a post on the social network he acquired in 2022.
"Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression," said Musk.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From World
-
US House passes bills to aid Ukraine, bolster Taiwan, threaten TikTok ban2 minutes ago
-
Women journalists bear the brunt of cyberbullying10 minutes ago
-
Doctors cite unmedicated mental illness in Sydney mall attack11 minutes ago
-
Las Vegas casino unions preparing to take on Trump again11 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA RBC Heritage scores11 minutes ago
-
Maldives votes in the shadow of India-China rivalry21 minutes ago
-
Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers, and Knicks, T'Wolves, Cavs win NBA playoff openers21 minutes ago
-
Slovenia's umbrella doctor weathers the economic storm22 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA RBC Heritage scores31 minutes ago
-
'Crucible curse' sees world snooker champion Brecel crash31 minutes ago
-
Edwards steals show as T'wolves down Durant's Suns in NBA playoff opener31 minutes ago
-
Seven missing after two Japanese military helicopters crash31 minutes ago