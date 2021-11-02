Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witness

A blast followed by gunfire was heard outside a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Tuesday, a witness reported, followed by a second blast heard by AFP journalists

"I am inside the hospital.

I heard a big explosion coming from the first checkpoint. We were told to go to safe rooms. I also hear guns firing," a doctor at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital told AFP. AFP journalists heard a second blast minutes later.