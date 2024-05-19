Blue Origin Flies Thrill Seekers To Space After Two Year Hiatus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Blue Origin is set to fly adventurers to the final frontier on Sunday for the first time in nearly two years, reigniting competition in the space tourism market after a rocket mishap put its crewed operations on hold.
Six people including Black sculptor and former Air Force pilot Ed Dwight, who was controversially spurned by NASA's astronaut corps in the 1960s, will blast off at 8:52 am local time (1352 GMT) from the Launch Site One base in west Texas, the company said on social media.
Dwight -- at 90 years, 8 months and 10 days -- is set to become the oldest person to go to space, narrowly pipping Star Trek actor William Shatner, who was almost two months younger when he launched with Blue Origin in 2021.
Mission NS-25 is the seventh human flight for the enterprise owned and founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, who sees short jaunts on the New Shepard suborbital vehicle as a stepping stone to greater ambitions, including the development of a full-fledged heavy rocket and lunar lander.
"I was the first guy in the world to be famous for not doing something," Dwight joked ahead of the launch."Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed."
To date, Blue Origin has flown 31 people aboard New Shepard -- a small, fully reusable rocket system named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space.
