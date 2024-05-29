Open Menu

Brazil Recalls Ambassador To Israel: Diplomatic Source

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Israel and will not immediately appoint a replacement, a diplomatic source told AFP Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries over Israel's war in Gaza

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Brazil has recalled its ambassador to Israel and will not immediately appoint a replacement, a diplomatic source told AFP Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries over Israel's war in Gaza.

The nearly eight-month-old conflict has soured Israel's diplomatic ties with several nations, including Brazil, whose President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in February accused the country's government of "genocide."

Israel reacted furiously, declaring the Brazilian leader "persona non grata."

Israel had previously summoned the South American country's ambassador Frederico Meyer to a meeting at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem, which the Brazilian source said "was a humiliation to which (Meyer) was subjected.

"

In response, Brazil recalled Meyer for consultations, and in turn, summoned Israel's representative in Brasilia.

The source said conditions had not been met for Meyer "to return" to Israel.

The Brazilian representation in Israel in the meantime will be led by diplomat Fabio Farias.

Lula, a prominent voice for the global south whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20, has received support in Latin America, notably from Colombia's President Gustavo Petro who has also severed ties with Israel.

Both Brazil and Colombia have supported South Africa's complaint against Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, alleging the Gaza assault amounted to a breach of the Genocide Convention.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Brasilia Jerusalem The Hague Brazil South Africa Colombia February From Government Court

Recent Stories

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

2 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

24 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

3 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accid ..

Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak

3 minutes ago
 IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abro ..

IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abroad

3 minutes ago
CM aide lauded timely respond of District administ ..

CM aide lauded timely respond of District administration to tackle Congo virus

10 minutes ago
 FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit

FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit

24 minutes ago
 Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian atta ..

Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian attacks

24 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case

LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case

10 minutes ago
 Macron urges Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authori ..

Macron urges Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority with 'prospect of recogniti ..

24 minutes ago
 IHC stops telecom companies from taping phone call ..

IHC stops telecom companies from taping phone calls

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World