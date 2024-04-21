Open Menu

Brazil Reports Over 1,600 Deaths From Dengue In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Brazil reports over 1,600 deaths from dengue in 2024

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Brazil has registered 1,601 confirmed deaths from dengue so far this year, with another 2,061 deaths under investigation, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

A total of 3.53 million suspected cases of dengue have been reported nationwide, and the incidence rate of dengue fever in the South American country is currently 1,741 suspected cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The number of confirmed deaths is 35 percent higher than the total in 2023, which was 1,179 deaths.

According to the data updated as of Friday, women have borne the brunt of the disease, representing 55.2 percent of confirmed cases. The demographic group most significantly affected falls within the age range of 20 to 29 years old.

The government has called on the public to adhere to the country's vaccination program against the disease.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and can be fatal in severe cases.

