UrduPoint.com

Britons Most Active Among 28 States In Supporting Sanctions Against Russia - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Britons Most Active Among 28 States in Supporting Sanctions Against Russia - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The citizens of the United Kingdom are most active in supporting sanctions against Russia and measures on military help to Ukraine among 28 surveyed countries, a poll released by market research company Ipsos on Tuesday showed.

According to the poll, 85% of Britons are in favor of excluding Russian athletes from major international sporting events, whereas this measure is supported on average by 66% of people across 28 countries covered by the survey. Americans follow UK residents in this category with 73% of respondents in the US supporting this move.

Some 70% of the respondents from the UK support "most stringent" economic sanctions against Russia, which is the highest figure among states included in the poll and far higher than a global country average of 45%.

In this category, the UK was followed by Sweden (65%), Spain (62%), Australia, Canada and the Netherlands (61% each).

A similar share of Britons (63%) agree that their country should keep providing military support to Ukraine, including weapons and air defense systems. The average among 28 countries was 37%, while for the US it was 54%.

The online poll was conducted from November 25 to December 9, 2022, among 19,003 adults aged under 75 from 28 countries across the globe, including the UK, the US, Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey and others.

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Russia Turkey Canada Company Spain United Kingdom South Africa Sweden Malaysia Netherlands November December Market From Share

Recent Stories

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

1 second ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

2 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

2 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

2 hours ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

2 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.