Britons Most Active Among 28 States in Supporting Sanctions Against Russia - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The citizens of the United Kingdom are most active in supporting sanctions against Russia and measures on military help to Ukraine among 28 surveyed countries, a poll released by market research company Ipsos on Tuesday showed.

According to the poll, 85% of Britons are in favor of excluding Russian athletes from major international sporting events, whereas this measure is supported on average by 66% of people across 28 countries covered by the survey. Americans follow UK residents in this category with 73% of respondents in the US supporting this move.

Some 70% of the respondents from the UK support "most stringent" economic sanctions against Russia, which is the highest figure among states included in the poll and far higher than a global country average of 45%.

In this category, the UK was followed by Sweden (65%), Spain (62%), Australia, Canada and the Netherlands (61% each).

A similar share of Britons (63%) agree that their country should keep providing military support to Ukraine, including weapons and air defense systems. The average among 28 countries was 37%, while for the US it was 54%.

The online poll was conducted from November 25 to December 9, 2022, among 19,003 adults aged under 75 from 28 countries across the globe, including the UK, the US, Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey and others.