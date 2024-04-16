Burundi Journalist Detained By Secret Service: Family
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The National Intelligence Service in Burundi has detained a journalist, her family told AFP on Monday, raising new concerns for press freedom in the East African country.
Sandra Muhoza, 42, a journalist for online outlet La Nova Burundi, was arrested Sunday and is being held in the economic capital Bujumbura, family members said.
"We are very worried about the arrest of our colleague because up until now we do not know why she has been arrested," La Nova director Pascal Ndayisenga added.
The government of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who took office in June 2020, has been widely criticised for failing to improve Burundi's dismal human rights record.
On Sunday, Burundi's Catholic bishops issued a damning assessment of the situation saying there was a culture of impunity, with killings and abductions for political or other motives.
Muhoza, a mother of three, had responded on Saturday to an invitation for an interview from a wealthy businessman who is also an influential member of the ruling CNDD-FDD party, a family member said.
The relative told AFP that after having no word from Muhoza on Saturday, her husband finally received a phone message on Sunday saying she was being held at the central offices of the intelligence service.
The family was "worried but also reassured by the message, that signified she is still alive", the relative said.
Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, said on Monday it was "concerned" about the Muhoza's detention "without any reason given".
"She's in fact being held by the intelligence services after a night at the police station," it said on X, formerly Twitter, quoting Muhoza's family.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
More Stories From World
-
Netanyahu under pressure over Iran attack as allies urge caution45 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table21 minutes ago
-
Trump's landmark criminal trial opens in New York41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result51 minutes ago
-
Records galore as Hyderabad beat Bengaluru after IPL best 2871 hour ago
-
Records galore as Hyderabad beat Bengaluru after IPL best 2871 hour ago
-
Lemma powers to Boston Marathon win, Obiri repeats as women's champ1 hour ago
-
France drums up 2 bn euros for Sudan a year into 'forgotten' war2 hours ago
-
UN chief says 'crimes against humanity' may have been committed in Sudan2 hours ago
-
Gaza officials: 'mistreatment' of 150 detainees freed by Israel2 hours ago
-
10,000 rally in Georgia against controversial 'foreign influence' bill2 hours ago
-
England spin great Derek Underwood dies at 782 hours ago