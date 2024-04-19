Calls For Calm After Reported Israeli Strike On Iran
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) World leaders appealed for calm Friday after reported Israeli retaliation against Iran added to months of tense spillover from the war in Gaza, with Iranian state media reporting explosions in a central province.
Israeli officials made no public comment on the reported attack and Iranian officials played down its significance.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the Israeli micro-drones used in the operation had caused no deaths or damage, dismissing it as a "desperate attempt to make a victory out of their repeated defeats".
Israel had warned it would hit back after Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at it almost a week ago, in retaliation for a deadly April 1 air strike -- widely blamed on Israel -- that levelled the Iranian consulate in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards.
Air defence systems over several cities were activated, official media reported, after state television said explosions were heard near Iran's third city of Isfahan.
An unidentified Israeli official told The Washington Post the "strike" was retaliation for Iran's drone and missile barrage and intended to signal Israel was able to hit inside Iran.
Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing "informed sources", denied that Iran had been attacked from outside.
"Contrary to the rumours and claims" made in foreign media, "there are no reports of an attack from abroad", Tasnim said.
Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that small drones carried out the "attack", possibly launched from inside Iran, and that its radar systems had not detected unidentified aircraft entering Iranian airspace.
Fars news agency reported "three explosions" close to Qahjavarestan, near Isfahan airport and the 8th Shekari army airbase.
Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said there was "a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters, which were shot down".
There were "no reports of a missile attack", Dalirian said on social media platform X.
"Reports indicate there was no major damage or large explosions caused by the impact of any air threat," the official IRNA news agency said.
