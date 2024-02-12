Cambodia Reports 4th Human Case Of H5N1 Bird Flu In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A 16-year-old boy from northeastern Cambodia's Kratie province has been confirmed for H5N1 human avian influenza, bringing the number of the cases to four so far this year, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday.
"Laboratory results from the National Institute of Public Health showed on Sunday that the boy was positive for H5N1 virus," the ministry said.
"The patient has no symptom of respiratory illness and is the brother of a nine-year-old boy, who died of the virus on Feb. 8," the ministry added.
A team of health experts is looking into the source of the infection and is examining any suspected cases.
H5N1 influenza is a flu that normally spreads between sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, and its symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and severe respiratory illness.
The ministry said bird flu still poses threat to people's health, especially children, calling on people not to eat ill or dead poultry.
From 2003 to date, there were 66 cases of human infection with H5N1 influenza, including 42 deaths in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
More Stories From World
-
Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash6 minutes ago
-
Health authority issues measles alert in Australia's New South Wales6 minutes ago
-
Hospitalized Pentagon chief hands duties to deputy16 minutes ago
-
'Everyone jumping, everyone happy': Rio celebrates carnival16 minutes ago
-
China's privately offered funds hit 20.58 trln yuan16 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating labour issues, says Fa ..29 minutes ago
-
Hospitalized Pentagon chief hands duties to deputy46 minutes ago
-
'Everyone jumping, everyone happy': Rio celebrates carnival1 hour ago
-
Wilders Dutch goverment bid faces key hurdle1 hour ago
-
A-list stars to confront dicey politics at Berlin film festival1 hour ago
-
Mahomes leads Chiefs to Super Bowl thriller over 49ers1 hour ago
-
US defense chief Austin 'admitted to critical care unit': Pentagon1 hour ago